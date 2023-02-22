Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $234.49 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,722,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,211 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Dollar Tree worth $234,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $146.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.39. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.81.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

