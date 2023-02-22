Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Billion Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,914,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,233,182 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.6% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,123,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $85.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.66. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 84.47%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

