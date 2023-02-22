Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,129,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,051 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $185,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $200,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,659,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 77,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 18.3% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.9 %

CAT stock opened at $240.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.33.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.