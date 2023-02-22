Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lannett Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of LCI stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. Lannett has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $3.72.

Get Lannett alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lannett by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 247,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lannett by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 202,360 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Lannett by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 153,445 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.