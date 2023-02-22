Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Land Securities Group Stock Up 3.5 %

LDSCY opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LDSCY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 550 ($6.62) to GBX 575 ($6.92) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 650 ($7.83) to GBX 700 ($8.43) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Peel Hunt raised Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $685.00.

About Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

