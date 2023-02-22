LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC) Shares Bought by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,034,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,110 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 2.97% of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I worth $10,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 183,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 33,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Trading Up 0.1 %

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Profile

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

