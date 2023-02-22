La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $572.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. La-Z-Boy updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

NYSE LZB opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.1815 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Institutional Trading of La-Z-Boy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,055,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,109,000 after acquiring an additional 70,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,446,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,678,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 30,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 22,078 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

