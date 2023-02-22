La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $572.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. La-Z-Boy updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.
La-Z-Boy Stock Performance
NYSE LZB opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64.
La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.1815 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
La-Z-Boy Company Profile
La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.
