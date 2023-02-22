L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Shares Purchased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,898,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,790 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 5.30% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition worth $18,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 749,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 233,539 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 533,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 364,228 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LCAA opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.

About L Catterton Asia Acquisition

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.

