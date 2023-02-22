Kujira One Day Volume Reaches $619,367.11 (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Kujira has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00002462 BTC on exchanges. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $64.58 million and $619,367.11 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.63637702 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $348,019.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

