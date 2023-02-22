Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $8,915,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.1% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.6% in the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 225,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,848,000 after buying an additional 35,337 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 163.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $170.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $154.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

