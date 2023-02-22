Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 163.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $44,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

NYSE MA opened at $355.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.47. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $342.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

