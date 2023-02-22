Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $142.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.18. The stock has a market cap of $322.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $144.78.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

