Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Purchases 286 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 0.6% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,509,000 after buying an additional 157,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,858,000 after buying an additional 93,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,177,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,061,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $178.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $154.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $223.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.61.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

