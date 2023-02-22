Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,760.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,871.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 3.0 %

CMG stock opened at $1,569.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,527.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1,554.13. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,413 shares of company stock worth $13,794,368 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

