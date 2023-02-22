Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. DMG Group LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $174.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $222.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

