Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,201 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,515,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,743 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2,460.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,278,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,589,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE KIM opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 613.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.