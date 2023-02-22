Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Kibo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,514,142 shares trading hands.

Kibo Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.14.

About Kibo Energy

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company owns a 100% interest in the Mbeya Coal to Power project located in Songwe Regio, Tanzania. It also holds an 85% interest in the Mabesekwa Coal Independent Power Project located in Botswana; and 65% interest in the Benga Power Plant Project located in the Tete province of Mozambique.

