Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.91-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.91-1.97 EPS.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $24.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,726,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,755. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.95 and a 200-day moving average of $171.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.25.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $1,194,639.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total value of $614,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 6,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $1,194,639.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,417 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

