Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.33

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.33 and last traded at C$4.36, with a volume of 229021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.45.

KEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$836.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.41.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson purchased 45,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,182,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,954,563. Company insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

