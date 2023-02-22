Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.33

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.33 and last traded at C$4.36, with a volume of 229021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.89.
Kelt Exploration Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$836.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kelt Exploration
About Kelt Exploration
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.
See Also
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.