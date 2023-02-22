Kava Trading Up 9.9% This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Kava has a total market capitalization of $399.57 million and approximately $29.53 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00003924 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00086151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00057428 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010405 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00028247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001138 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 418,462,298 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

