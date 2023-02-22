Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Director Sells $271,041.66 in Stock

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 4,239 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $271,041.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,921 shares in the company, valued at $954,048.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

JOUT stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.34. The stock had a trading volume of 48,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,741. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.35. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $84.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $196.39 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,803,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

