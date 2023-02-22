Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 475.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,272 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 31,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,087 shares of company stock worth $2,154,615. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $62.69 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.80.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.