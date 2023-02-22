JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) PT Raised to $12.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JELD. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on JELD-WEN to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

JELD-WEN Stock Up 1.2 %

JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,656. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $340,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 105,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Featured Articles

