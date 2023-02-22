Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Travere Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.38) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TVTX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 19.5 %

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $36,344.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,838.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $36,344.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,838.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $34,539.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,311 shares of company stock worth $764,101 over the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,555 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.