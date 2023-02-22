Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Summit Materials, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Materials in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Summit Materials’ current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SUM. Truist Financial began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

Summit Materials Price Performance

Summit Materials Dividend Announcement

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05. Summit Materials has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Summit Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 271.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.