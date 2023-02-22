Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Enhabit in a research note issued on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Enhabit’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enhabit’s FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

EHAB has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CJS Securities began coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

Shares of NYSE:EHAB opened at $15.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. Enhabit has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enhabit by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

