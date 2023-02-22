JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.99

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 523072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JBS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get JBS alerts:

JBS Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About JBS

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.