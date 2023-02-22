Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Shares Down 0.7%

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84.10 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 85.40 ($1.03). Approximately 276,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 689,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.04).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Jadestone Energy from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 105 ($1.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of £381.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1,708.00 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, insider David Loren Neuhauser sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.87), for a total value of £180,000 ($216,763.01). 3.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Malay Basin, Southwest Vietnam.

