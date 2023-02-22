iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.90. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $80.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

