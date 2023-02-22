iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.4% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.73. 741,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,463. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $398.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.62. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

