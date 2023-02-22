iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Arkos Global Advisors

Arkos Global Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 140.7% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 64.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.80. 7,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,226. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $99.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.30.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.