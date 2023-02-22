iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $10,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 680.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of DSI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,233. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $88.81.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

