iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $48.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

