iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,438,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,949,000 after buying an additional 128,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,248,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 857,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 306,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.73. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $66.96.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.