iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Purchased by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,512,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,969 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SCS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.53% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $60,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 111.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 84,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,471 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

FALN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 580,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,927. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $28.21.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.