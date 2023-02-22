iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF stock traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$29.05. 28,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,543. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.34. iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$24.76 and a 12 month high of C$32.21.

