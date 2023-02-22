IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Rating) fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $20.05. 1,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07.

Institutional Trading of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 380.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 65,210 shares in the last quarter.

