Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 39,390 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 30% compared to the typical volume of 30,230 call options.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.51.
NASDAQ PANW traded up $18.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.10. 9,207,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,970. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.05.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
