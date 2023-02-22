Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 39,390 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 30% compared to the typical volume of 30,230 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.51.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded up $18.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.10. 9,207,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,970. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 245,264 shares of company stock worth $39,471,885 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.