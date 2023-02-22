Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 237.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period.

Stock Performance

Shares of PBW opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.79. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $68.96.

