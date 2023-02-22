InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Stock Position Increased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) by 602.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,096 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.52% of InterPrivate II Acquisition worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPVA. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 534.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 71,039 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,008,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $738,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPVA stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

