InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Insider Sells £1,164,599.74 in Stock

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 21,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,521 ($66.49), for a total value of £1,164,599.74 ($1,402,456.33).

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of IHG traded down GBX 72 ($0.87) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,468 ($65.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,144. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,299.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,913.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2,764.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 4,174 ($50.26) and a one year high of GBX 5,796 ($69.80).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. This represents a yield of 1.4%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,329.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About InterContinental Hotels Group

Several research firms have commented on IHG. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,750 ($69.24) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($65.03) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($66.84) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,520 ($66.47) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.23) to GBX 6,200 ($74.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,750 ($69.24).

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.