InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Insider Sells £1,164,599.74 in Stock

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 21,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,521 ($66.49), for a total value of £1,164,599.74 ($1,402,456.33).
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance
Shares of IHG traded down GBX 72 ($0.87) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,468 ($65.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,144. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,299.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,913.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2,764.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 4,174 ($50.26) and a one year high of GBX 5,796 ($69.80).
InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. This represents a yield of 1.4%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,329.95%.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
