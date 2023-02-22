Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.43-$3.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.43-3.51 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.33.
NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $56.27. The stock had a trading volume of 529,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,441. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.16. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $68.29.
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.
