Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.43-$3.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.43-3.51 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $56.27. The stock had a trading volume of 529,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,441. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.16. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $68.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 59.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

