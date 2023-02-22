Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.43-$3.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.43-3.51 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.27. 529,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,441. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.16. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Integra LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Featured Articles

