Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) CFO Sells 2,424 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) CFO Howard Horn sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $61,302.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 4.9 %

Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,997,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,977. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.19. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

