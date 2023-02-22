Insider Selling: Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Insider Sells 7,067 Shares of Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) insider James Mcphail sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $69,468.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,946.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Sweetgreen Stock Performance
Sweetgreen stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,656,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,095. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $40.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lowered Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.
Sweetgreen Company Profile
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.
