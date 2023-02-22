Insider Selling: Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Insider Sells 7,067 Shares of Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) insider James Mcphail sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $69,468.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,946.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Sweetgreen stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,656,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,095. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $40.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lowered Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after buying an additional 57,732 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 1,009.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,009,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 918,656 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 695,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.