Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Sells 39,946 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of SGEN traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.59. 1,307,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,825. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.51. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $183.00.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Seagen to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Securities cut Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
