Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Sells 39,946 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of SGEN traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.59. 1,307,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,825. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.51. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $183.00.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 955,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,839,000 after buying an additional 27,315 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Seagen by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 206,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $1,220,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Seagen by 2,782.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 21,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Seagen to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Securities cut Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.