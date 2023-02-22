Insider Selling: Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Sells 266 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $14,462.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,915.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.29. The stock had a trading volume of 336,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,161. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -660.38, a P/E/G ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 79.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 33.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

