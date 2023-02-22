Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) COO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.29. The company had a trading volume of 247,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.45. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.94 and a 1-year high of $125.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,132,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,927,000 after buying an additional 486,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 129.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 409,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,048,000. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $13,112,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Insperity by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

