Insider Selling: HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) EVP Sells 3,980 Shares of Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) EVP R. Parrish Little sold 3,980 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $111,081.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,241.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

R. Parrish Little also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, R. Parrish Little sold 458 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $12,824.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of HTBI traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 28,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,329. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $453.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.66. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTBI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2,819.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

