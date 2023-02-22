Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CEO Sells 5,604 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 5,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.83, for a total value of $1,966,051.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,933,651.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gartner Stock Down 2.3 %

IT traded down $7.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.23. The stock had a trading volume of 357,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,362. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $338.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

